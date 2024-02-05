Exploring Healing and Diversity: NMU’s Common Reader Program and ‘Healing Lines’ Workshop

Northern Michigan University’s Diversity Common Reader Program, a unique initiative that promotes discussions on diversity, inclusion and social justice, has selected “What My Bones Know: A Memoir of Healing from Complex Trauma” by Stephanie Foo as this year’s book. The memoir, which explores the science and psychology of complex PTSD, is available for free to NMU students on a first-come, first-served basis.

In conjunction with the program, poet and author Jonathan Johnson will conduct a workshop titled “Healing Lines.” The workshop, open to all genres and skill levels, emphasizes writing as a therapeutic process for healing from trauma. Johnson, who hosts the Poet’s Nook on WNMU Public Radio 90, is the author of “May is an Island” and “The Desk at Sea.” The workshop is scheduled for 2-4 p.m. on Feb. 14 and 15 at the Peter White Public Library’s Shiras Room. The event is open to teens, adults and seniors.

For more information on this event contact Marty at 226-4322 or visit PWPL.info