Jibba Jabba Rail Jam: A night of high-flying snowboarding returns to Houghton

After a break of ten years, the Jibba Jabba Rail Jam event made a triumphant return last year. This year, it’s set to light up the streets of Houghton once again.

The snowboarding event will see professional riders showcasing their freestyle creativity and high-flying tricks on Huron Street. Redbull, the energy drink company, had such a blast sponsoring the event last year that they’ve decided to return.

The successful revival of Jibba Jabba in 2023 was largely due to the efforts of Jen and Dustin Reed, both avid snow sports enthusiasts. Dustin even designs the course that the snowboarders will navigate during the event. Spectators are encouraged to get a close look at the course for the best views, or to visit on the Friday before the event to see the City of Houghton Public Works Department and Dustin Reed constructing the course.

Please note that Lakeshore Drive will be closed during the event. Riders are required to wear helmets, and there will be police and medical personnel on site in case of emergencies.

As the anticipation builds, the city of Houghton eagerly awaits the return of the Jibba Jabba event on Huron Street. With the promise of aerial acrobatics, inventive freestyle performances, and an unforgettable experience, mark your calendars for 6:00 p.m. on February 17th. It’s an occasion that snow sports enthusiasts won’t want to miss.

This report was prepared by Keweenaw Bureau Reporter Thomas Fournier and ABC 10 News Reporter Selena Potila