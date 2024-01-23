Laurium couple arrested, accused of viewing child sexually abusive material

A Laurium couple has been arrested after allegedly viewing child sexually abusive images on the Internet.

William Nicholas Horner, 43, and Stacey Jean Horner, 42, were charged with two counts of using a computer to commit a crime and two counts of aggravated possession of child sexually abusive material.

The Michigan State Police Computer Crimes Unit, Internet Crimes Against

Children Task Force launched an investigation when they learned the Horners were allegedly viewing files containing child sexually abusive material online. A search of the Horners’ residence resulted in police seizing digital evidence.

The Horner’s were arraigned Jan. 19 in the 97th District Court.

If convicted, the Horners face up to 20 years in prison.

The computer crimes unit encourages parents to speak to their children and family members about safe use of the internet and provides a comprehensive list of resources on their website at: Home | Michigan ICAC .

If you have information regarding possible child sexual exploitation, report it at: REPORT.CYBERTIP.ORG