UP Health Systems will begin visitor restrictions for all inpatient units at all hospital facilities

7 hours ago Selena Potila

Due to a rise in respiratory illnesses such as covid, influenza and RSV cases in the community effective today UP Health Systems will begin visitor restrictions for all inpatient units at all hospital facilities. Visitors who are ill with a cough, fever, runny nose, sore throat, vomiting, or diarrhea are not permitted. Also, children under 14 years old cannot visit. UP Health Systems family birthing center will be limited to parents, labor coaches and grandparents. At the neonatal intensive care unit in Marquette visitation is limited to parents only. UP Health Systems continues to take all necessary precautions to protect patient safety by isolating contagious patients appropriately, maintaining effective disinfection protocols, and enhancing safety with the use of personal protective equipment.

