Delta County Chamber of Commerce hosts their Mid-Winter Gala

16 hours ago Selena Potila

The Delta County Chamber of Commerce is proud to announce it’s upcoming Mid-Winter Gala, Dancing through the Decades.

The black-tie event is the Chamber’s first fundraising effort of the year. Presented by Stewart Manufacturing, the event is considered to be the County’s premiere social gala. Hosted at the Island Resort and Casino February 3rd, the event promises to be filled with fun, prizes, and an opportunity to meet and mingle.

For more information of how to RSVP for this event visit Delta Chamber of Commerce

Or call the chamber at 906-786-2192

