A Calumet artist has won the first ever National Sauna Week poster art competition

16 hours ago Selena Potila

Winner Debbie Paver is a graphic designer who grew up downstate but said she calls the Upper Peninsula and Keweenaw Peninsula home. In her artist statement, Paver said, “for National Sauna Week I want to celebrate the sauna’s role as a central opportunity to rejuvenate, meditate and connect with your own mind, body and spirit. In the heart of winter when our region is cascaded in a palette of blues, whites and grays, the beckoning warmth of the sauna shines brightest. This piece is a celebration of the power of the sauna’s abilities to warm us to the core and provide the energy to wholly enjoy and appreciate both the power and majestic beauty of a Keweenaw winter.” Finlandia Foundation sponsored the contest, which received 15 poster submissions. National sauna week takes place this year from Feb. 18 to Feb. 24. For more information about national sauna week visit finlandiafoundation.org.

