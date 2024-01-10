Woman charged with stealing from grandmother

A woman accused of forging checks from her grandmother’s bank account has been charged with embezzlement from a vulnerable adult.

Brittany Guilfoil, 29 of Deford allegedly stole over one thousand dollars from the account, by forging checks she made payable to herself and her husband.

Guilfoil has also been charged with uttering and publishing.

The victim receives monthly income from a pension and social security. She has been a resident of a long term care facility since 2018.

“Unfortunately, our defense of vulnerable adults and their finances must not be blind to fraud from family members. My office will continue to pursue justice for vulnerable adults, and we will work to ensure their assets are not treated as fair-game to pilfer when they transition into long-term care settings,” Attorney General Dana Nessel said.

Guilfoil faces up to 5 years in prison for the embezzlement charge, and up to 14 years for uttering and publishing.

She received a $10,000 personal recognizance bond and will appear in court Jan. 17 for a probable cause conference.