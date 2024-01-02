The Coast Guard is closing Grays Reef Passage

2 days ago Selena Potila

The Coast Guard is closing Grays Reef Passage, at the northeasterly end of Lake Michigan.

The captain of the Port Northern Great Lakes will close Gray’s Reef Passage, located between Gray’s Reef and Vienna Shoal, effective at 1000 Eastern Time January 5, in accordance with 33 CFR 165.901. Recreational ice users should plan their activities carefully, take care on the ice, and stay clear of shipping channels.

For further information contact the Vessel Traffic Service Saint Mary’s River at 906-635-3299

