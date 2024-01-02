Learn about the Veteran’s IREACH program with the Baraga County Chamber of Commerce

2 days ago Selena Potila

The chamber announces their latest professional development opportunity. January’s attendees will learn about the Veteran’s IREACH program through a presentation by Baraga County Memorial Hospital Veteran Coordinator Lori Karvonen, LPN. 

The presentation is part of the Chamber’s Lunch and Learn professional development series and will be held on Wednesday, January 17 from 11:30 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. at the Baraga County Chamber of Commerce on 1st North Main in L’Anse. The Chamber seminars are open to the public and all are encouraged to attend. There will be no charge for the January’s Lunch and Learn.

