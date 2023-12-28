Convicted Kidnapper, Rapist, Denied Parole

A convicted kidnapper who raped and tortured his victim has been denied his request for parole this week.

The Michigan Parole Board declined Floyd Jarvi’s bid to be released from prison and issued a continuance which bars him from seeking parole for the next two years.

Jarvi is serving a 25-to-60-year sentence for the 1993 kidnapping, rape and assault of Wendy Jo Morrison in Livingston County.

According to a 2015 report by the Detroit Free Press, Jarvi also forced Morrison to play Russian roulette with a loaded gun of which he pulled the trigger.

In October of 2022, Jarvi was granted parole which the Michigan Parole Board reversed in January of this year, after Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel filed an appeal objecting to Jarvi’s early release.

“It took enormous courage for the victim to face her assailant and the parole board repeatedly over the last decade. It is clear, as the Michigan parole board found, that Mr. Jarvi is not fit or ready for parole. Our department will continue to work vigorously on behalf of victims and to protect the safety of the public,” Nessel said.

Jarvis latest parole bid will be his last until January of 2026.