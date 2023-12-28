Applications will open soon for the Isle Royale National Park’s 2024 Teen Artist Exploration Program. After New Year’s Day, the National Park Service will open the portal for teens hoping to discover nature and develop their artistic skills while exploring the remote island national park. The program is open to all teens from the age of 13 to 18 who are aspiring artists working with visual and performing art, writing, or musical composition. Over six days in July, two selected teens will have the opportunity to hike and backpack on the island, canoe the bays of Lake Superior, and sketch wildlife in the forest. During the six days, a mentor will provide coaching for the teens. All applicants for the Isle Royale Teen Artist program must be comfortable camping outdoors in a remote setting. The national park service will help selected teens coordinate ferry transportation and camping equipment, and a legal guardian must accompany any teen younger than 17 years old. The 2024 Isle Royale Teen Artist Exploration Program is sponsored by the Isle Royale and Keweenaw Parks Association and the Copper Country Community Arts Council.

