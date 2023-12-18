Interview with Jose Hurtado, a member of Foo Peruvian Heroes

11 hours ago Selena Potila

A group that has grown to over 500 fans came together to celebrate their favorite American band, Foo Fighters. Reporter Selena Potila had an opportunity to speak to Jose Hurtado, one of these superfans all the way from Peru.

For Foo Fighters Fans their music hits them to their core. A community of devotees’ spans from across the globe. On December 3rd hundreds of superfans performed “My Hero” live in Lima. A unique experience was created at Plaza de las Artes by the use of indigenous instruments.

 Their upcoming performance will be published on Dave Grohl’s birthday, January 14 on their YouTube channel @FooFightersPeru.

Click on the video below to see the interview between Reporter Selena Potila, a fellow Foo Fighters Fan and Jose Hurtado, one of the members of Foo Peruvian Heroes.

 

