Pasties with rutabaga and beef have been voted to be the top alternative Christmas Dish in the U.P.

2 hours ago Selena Potila

If you’re wondering what is Upper Michigan’s number one Christmas dish it may not come as a surprise. According to a poll on MissWish.com, pasties with rutabaga and beef have been voted to be the top alternative Christmas dish in the Upper Peninsula.

ABC 10 Reporter Rhondaja Denine said “Although I’m from Buffalo, NY I’ve had the experience of trying out pasties myself and I must say I am a fan favorite of the beef filled pie loaded with potatoes.”

You can head to your, nearest pastie shop, local grocery store, or if you’re feeling creative pull out your grandmothers’ old recipe and make your own.

