The Lake Superior Community Partnership invites the public to their Breakfast and Business event

This is part one of the Quarterly Breakfast Series which will be held Friday, January 26th at the Ramada by Wyndham located at 412 West Washington Street in Marquette. Participants will be given the opportunity to preview the new Housing Target Market Analysis. The presentation will also cover current efforts to create more housing options in Marquette County.

Registration begins at 7:30 A.M. Breakfast and networking will follow. The presentation will run from 8:00 to 9:00 A.M.

The admission cost is $25 dollars for LSCP partners and $35 dollars for non-partners.

To register for the LSCP’s Breakfast and Business event visit: Lake Superior Community Partnership (marquette.org)