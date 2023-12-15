Fatal fire in Houghton

16 hours ago Selena Potila

One man lost his life in a fatal fire in Houghton early Friday morning. Firefighters responded to a report of a fire at 923 dodge street at 1:45 a.m. The firefighters were able to draw water from a nearby pump and quickly put out the blaze. Upon further investigation, police discovered the body of a deceased male. The name of the man is not being released until family members have been notified. The Michigan State Fire Marshall was called to investigate the cause of the fire. We will bring you more information as this story develops.

Tags: ,

More Stories

Reporter Trevor Freeman teases his hunt for an infamous Upper Peninsula Monster Buck.

21 hours ago Trevor Freeman

Business incubators can help entrepreneurs in Michigan

21 hours ago Selena Potila

Pasties with rutabaga and beef have been voted to be the top alternative Christmas Dish in the U.P.

22 hours ago Selena Potila

The Lake Superior Community Partnership invites the public to their Breakfast and Business event

22 hours ago Selena Potila

Mark your calendars for Bay College’s Rapid Enrollment Day

22 hours ago Selena Potila

Sports Highlights 12/14

2 days ago Selena Potila

You may have missed

Sports highlights 12/15

16 hours ago Selena Potila

Fatal fire in Houghton

16 hours ago Selena Potila

Reporter Trevor Freeman teases his hunt for an infamous Upper Peninsula Monster Buck.

21 hours ago Trevor Freeman

Business incubators can help entrepreneurs in Michigan

21 hours ago Selena Potila

Pasties with rutabaga and beef have been voted to be the top alternative Christmas Dish in the U.P.

22 hours ago Selena Potila