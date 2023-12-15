One man lost his life in a fatal fire in Houghton early Friday morning. Firefighters responded to a report of a fire at 923 dodge street at 1:45 a.m. The firefighters were able to draw water from a nearby pump and quickly put out the blaze. Upon further investigation, police discovered the body of a deceased male. The name of the man is not being released until family members have been notified. The Michigan State Fire Marshall was called to investigate the cause of the fire. We will bring you more information as this story develops.

