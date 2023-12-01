World Aids Day 2023

More than 9.000 Michigan residents have died of HIV/AIDS since the virus was first discovered in 1980, according to Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

One in seven Michigan residents with HIV is unaware they have been infected and people under the age of 25 are most likely to be undiagnosed.

The department encourages all adults to be tested for the disease at least once, with those who engage in condomless sex or share drug injection equipment to be tested more often.

“Advances in medicine and increased access to treatment are helping people with HIV live longer, healthier lives. In Michigan, there are many services to help any person with HIV access care and medication regardless of income or insurance status. “said chief medical executive Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian.



To locate an HIV testing site near you, visit mi211.org and enter HIV testing and your zip code in the field boxes on the screen.

Free at home HIV test kits are available at together.takemehome.org. The test does not involve drawing blood, but rather a simple swab of your gums.

Michigan residents with questions related to HIV are encouraged to call the Michigan HIV/STI Hotline at 800-872-2437 or dial 211.

More information about HIV related resources is available at Michigan.gov/HIVSTI.