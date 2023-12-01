The Copper Country’s Holiday Hoopla Seasonal Gathering and Auction

1 day ago Selena Potila

Christmas and the holiday season have become a special time of year for residents as they brave the cold for fun community events. The upcoming Holiday Hoopla, hosted by the Keweenaw Economic Development Alliance, the Chamber of Commerce, the Keweenaw Young Professionals, and the Copper Shores Community Health Foundation, is a seasonal gathering for great food, good cheer, networking, and supports local scholarships.

Holiday Hoopla’s auction officially opens online today. Tickets for joining the fun are $30.

The official event will take place December 7th at the Bonfire, 408 East Montezuma Avenue, in Houghton. Doors will open at 6:00 P.M. and the event will close at 9:00 P.M.

For the link to the Holiday Hoopla Auction visit: Auction

For tickets visit: Tickets

