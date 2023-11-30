Great Lakes Recovery Center Job Fair

If you or someone you know is looking for work or considering a career change, you might want to check out a job fair coming to Great Lakes Recovery Centers.

The center has both full and part time job openings available in the areas of residential treatment, outpatient services, medical services, the day treatment program and financial and billing office.

“We are trying to think outside of the box with new ways to connect with people. We want to give individuals the opportunity to come in and talk with us, and learn about the open positions to help determine which position best meets the individual’s passion, experience and skills,” said Derrick DePetro, GLRC’s Children’s Services Director.

The job fair will take place Thursday, December 7 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the new John Kivela Center located at 100 Malton Road in Negaunee.

For more information contact hr@greatlakesrecovery.org