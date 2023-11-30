Great Lakes Recovery Center Job Fair

20 hours ago Jessica Potila

If you or someone you know is looking for work or considering a career change, you might want to check out a job fair coming to Great Lakes Recovery Centers. 

The center has both full and part time job openings available in the areas of residential treatment, outpatient services, medical services, the day treatment program and financial and billing office.  

“We are trying to think outside of the box with new ways to connect with people. We want to give individuals the opportunity to come in and talk with us, and learn about the open positions to help determine which position best meets the individual’s passion, experience and skills,” said Derrick DePetro, GLRC’s Children’s Services Director.  

The job fair will take place Thursday, December 7 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the new John Kivela Center located at 100 Malton Road in Negaunee. 

For more information contact hr@greatlakesrecovery.org

More Stories

Holiday Hoopla Auction Opens to Support Educational Scholarships in the Copper Country

42 mins ago Thomas Fournier

Come on down to the Serenity Barn for a Holiday Celebration

19 hours ago Selena Potila

Toys for Tots in the Western Upper Peninsula

19 hours ago Selena Potila

Changes to the Escanaba Christmas Parade

19 hours ago Selena Potila

Slide into the snow filled season at Crystal Mountain

19 hours ago Selena Potila

Warm Coats for Warm Hearts

20 hours ago Jessica Potila

You may have missed

Holiday Hoopla Auction Opens to Support Educational Scholarships in the Copper Country

42 mins ago Thomas Fournier

Trail #3 in Dollar Bay Reopens, Concluding Work on the $11 Million Project

44 mins ago Thomas Fournier

Come on down to the Serenity Barn for a Holiday Celebration

19 hours ago Selena Potila

Toys for Tots in the Western Upper Peninsula

19 hours ago Selena Potila

Changes to the Escanaba Christmas Parade

19 hours ago Selena Potila