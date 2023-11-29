Gov. Whitmer signs clean energy legislation

Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed clean energy legislation, Nov. 28, making Michigan a national leader in the fight against climate change. This legislation will deliver on the proposals in the governor’s Michigan Healthy Climate Plan which laid out a roadmap for the state’s clean energy future.

According to Governor Whitmer’s address, these bills will make it easier for landowners to build solar panels and wind turbines and big batteries on their properties. Whitmer said “Our perspective is simple, it’s your land you should have the freedom to use it however you want. Streamlining the process to approve clean energy projects cuts red tape and ensures we can meet our 100% clean energy standard and puts more money in the pockets of Michigan farmers and landowners.”