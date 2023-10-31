Rashad Trice to Stand Trial for Murder

Today, Rashad Trice waived a preliminary examination and will be bound to the 30th circuit court to stand trial. Trice, who is 26 years old faces 20 charges in the case of Wynter Cole–Smith’s murder, the violent assault of her mother, and the ensuing police pursuit.

Trice is alleged to have sexually assaulted and stabbed his former girlfriend before stealing her car and kidnapping her daughter, Wynter. The two-year-old girl was found in a Detroit alley Wednesday, July 5th, ending law enforcement’s three-day search.

The Department of Attorney General announced in July that an agreement was made between Attorney General Dana Nessel, and the Prosecutors of Ingham, Macomb, and Wayne counties to integrate the charges into one prosecution.

AG Nessel stated, “Today’s development moves our prosecution closer to presenting evidence in open court and proving these charges beyond a reasonable doubt. Trice will stand trial facing 20 charges, including seven potential life-sentence offenses.”

Trice is currently being held at the Newaygo County jail and will next appear before the 30th circuit court at a date not yet determined.