CDC Worker Health Report

45 mins ago Brendan Lane

Harassment and poor mental health are more intertwined than we might have thought.

The CDC has released a first of its kind report on what employers can do to help employees.

Health worker burnout was at crisis levels prior to covid–19. This new, “vital signs” issue, reports that the pandemic may have further impaired workers mental health and increased workers’

intent to leave their jobs. Positive working conditions were found to be associated with reduced feelings of anxiety, depression, and burnout. These conditions may include the ability to participate

in decision–making, building trust in management, providing supervisor assitance, giving enough time to complete work, support for productivity, and preventing and paying attention to

harassment reports.

 

