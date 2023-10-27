Attorney General Nessel informs victims of U of M data breach

12 hours ago Selena Potila

October 23, the University of Michigan issued a statement announcing it had sustained a data breach after a hacker broke into it’s network in August. Personal information belonging to certain students, applicants, alumni, donors, employees, and contractors were accessed. Research study participants, the University Health Service, and School of Dentistry patients were also included in the breach.

After the suspicious activity was detected the school shut down it’s computer systems on the afternoon of August 27. The university is sending letters to those who’s sensitive personal information was involved and who have an address on file with the school.

