Governor Gretchen Whitmer signs bill to lower chemotherapy health care costs

12 hours ago Selena Potila

Governor Whitmer signed legislation, aimed at lowering health care costs by requiring insurance coverage for orally administered chemotherapy medications to be equal to the coverage of other forms of chemotherapy. The legislation also establishes limits for co-pays.

State Representative Samantha Steckloff stated quote, “As a cancer survivor, I know firsthand the toll that treatment takes on your body and your life. For some patients, intravenous chemotherapy might be the right choice, but for others, orally administered chemo is an excellent option for treatment. This legislation is simply about providing dignity for people fighting a terrible disease, and after more than 15 years of legislative sessions, I’m so excited to see this bipartisan bill finally signed into law.” end quote.

 

Tags: , , , ,

More Stories

Local Jewelry designer creates new fundraiser pendants

11 hours ago Selena Potila

Attorney General Nessel informs victims of U of M data breach

11 hours ago Selena Potila

1,000 birds collide with a building in Chicago

12 hours ago Brendan Lane

Temporary Speed Limit to Remain in Effect at Iron County Bridge

12 hours ago Alexis Baumann

Trick or Treating Safety Tips for this Halloween

12 hours ago Alexis Baumann

UPAWS’ Spooky $13 Cat Special

14 hours ago Alexis Baumann

You may have missed

Local Jewelry designer creates new fundraiser pendants

11 hours ago Selena Potila

Attorney General Nessel informs victims of U of M data breach

11 hours ago Selena Potila

Governor Gretchen Whitmer signs bill to lower chemotherapy health care costs

12 hours ago Selena Potila

Dad Cafe Coming to the Keewenaw

12 hours ago Jessica Potila

1,000 birds collide with a building in Chicago

12 hours ago Brendan Lane