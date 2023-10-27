Governor Gretchen Whitmer signs bill to lower chemotherapy health care costs

Governor Whitmer signed legislation, aimed at lowering health care costs by requiring insurance coverage for orally administered chemotherapy medications to be equal to the coverage of other forms of chemotherapy. The legislation also establishes limits for co-pays.

State Representative Samantha Steckloff stated quote, “As a cancer survivor, I know firsthand the toll that treatment takes on your body and your life. For some patients, intravenous chemotherapy might be the right choice, but for others, orally administered chemo is an excellent option for treatment. This legislation is simply about providing dignity for people fighting a terrible disease, and after more than 15 years of legislative sessions, I’m so excited to see this bipartisan bill finally signed into law.” end quote.