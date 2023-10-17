Escanaba Leaf Pickup

7 hours ago Alexis Baumann

Public Works in Escanaba will attempt to collect leaves from your address on garbage collection day. The company is unable to give an exact date for the leaf pick up, but they do suggest that you pile the leaves on your curb line the day before your garbage is picked up.

Sticks, garbage, and other yard debris will not be permitted. It’s also recommended that homeowners keep cars parked away from the leaves to allow easy access during pick up times.

The dates of active pick up will be between October 9th,2023, and November 10th, 2023. Please note, leaves will NOT be picked up with the regular garbage collection.

Please contact the Department of Public Works at 906–786–1842 if you have any questions or concerns.

More Stories

Major snowmobile trail to be re-routed

4 hours ago Selena Potila

Breast Imaging Center Open House

1 day ago Jessica Potila

Harvest Fest Coming to Escanaba

4 days ago Jessica Potila

National Teen Driver Safety Week kicks off Oct. 15

5 days ago Selena Potila

Governor Whitmer’s Bill Aimed to Help Teachers

5 days ago Selena Potila

NMU student completes internship in Denmark

5 days ago Selena Potila

You may have missed

Major snowmobile trail to be re-routed

4 hours ago Selena Potila

Five Hundred Illegal Guns Confiscated

4 hours ago Jessica Potila

Inside “Marquette’s Haunted Hayride”

5 hours ago Alexis Baumann

Trail Closure for Pictured Rocks Waterfall

6 hours ago Brendan Lane

Changes to Statewide Fishing Regulations

6 hours ago Brendan Lane