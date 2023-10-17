Escanaba Leaf Pickup

Public Works in Escanaba will attempt to collect leaves from your address on garbage collection day. The company is unable to give an exact date for the leaf pick up, but they do suggest that you pile the leaves on your curb line the day before your garbage is picked up.

Sticks, garbage, and other yard debris will not be permitted. It’s also recommended that homeowners keep cars parked away from the leaves to allow easy access during pick up times.

The dates of active pick up will be between October 9th,2023, and November 10th, 2023. Please note, leaves will NOT be picked up with the regular garbage collection.

Please contact the Department of Public Works at 906–786–1842 if you have any questions or concerns.