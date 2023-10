Patrick Nolan, 42, of Plymouth was found guilty Friday of one count of arson of an insured dwelling and one count of 2nd-degree arson.

Nolan could face a potential life-sentence for the first conviction and a 20-year felony for the conviction of 2nd-degree arson. Each count may also incur a fine of $20,000 or three times the value of the property, whichever is greater.

For more information, visit our YouTube page:

Plymouth Man Found Guilty on 2 Counts of Arson – YouTube