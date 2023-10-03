The Upcoming U.P. 200’s Dryland Dash 2023

Coming October 14th and 15th, 2023, the U.P. 200 Dryland Dash is coming back to the area. Races will start at 9:00am sharp each day and there will be a $2,000 Cash Purse. Spectators are welcome to join this fun event at no admission cost.

The athletes have a variety of options in how they will compete. There will be Canicross running where the musher will position themselves behind the dog(s) and run along them on foot. There is also an option of One Dog Scooter (Bike) and Two Dog Scooter (Bike) where you will be behind your dog(s) on either a scooter or bike.

The Midnight Run and U.P. 200 are the classic and most known of the dog sled races in the Upper Peninsula, but there has been an increasing interest in dryland races, between spectators and competitors.

Erica Tieppo and Ronnie will be competing together in the Canicross and Scooter Racing events. Ronnie will be competing for his first time in a real race, so he is very pleased to know it’s just weeks away. She also states that anyone looking to join in this community event or start racing as a hobby, should do it. The passion will develop more and more each time you participate.

This year there is a scholarship for three Upper Peninsula Michigan Residents to race in this event and have all costs and fees paid for. Applicants can submit their entries at upsda.volunteer@gmail.com with submissions due by October 4th, 2023.

Watch the interviews here:

Information on the Upcoming 2023 U.P. 200 Dryland Dash – YouTube