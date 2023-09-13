“Michigan Cycling Program Helps Kids and Families”

19 hours ago Gabriel Pickup

MARQUETTE, Mich.- 906 Adventure Team, an up-and-coming cycling program in Marquette, is emerging as a beneficial way to help the youth of the Upper Peninsula stay active. 

They have a “simple, yet important mission: get kids back outside, and have their families involved so they can all discover the best version of themselves through outdoor adventures.”

906AT has announced over 800 new youth members this past Summer. Enbridge has supported the cause since 2018. For more information, visit their website at https://www.enbridge.com/line5newsroom

