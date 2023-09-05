Upcoming Traffic Changes Coming to Ishpeming

17 hours ago Alexis Baumann

Ishpeming travelers and community members may have seen the new hanging light at the corner of North Lakeshore Dr and US-41/M-28 in Ishpeming, MI.

Drivers should expect changes in traffic flow Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, while the traffic signal is modified. The Michigan Department of Transportation workers will be performing traffic signal work at the intersection which will require the signal to go dark at 8:30am, with traffic regulators directing traffic safely through the intersection.

This work is in preparation of the roundabout construction project taking place at the intersection. The temporary signal that has been installed is currently in flash mode but will resume normal operation later this month when a detour for North Lakeshore Dr. is required.

Use caution while driving in this area.

 

 

