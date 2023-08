On Saturday, August 5th, 2023 the Menominee Police Department conducted their Underage Tobacco and Vapor Sales check.

The test was conducted on 14 local businesses, with all but two businesses passing. These tests are done to ensure the business is complying with Michigan law and to ensure minors are not exposed to harmful and addictive substances.

Watch to learn here:

TOBBACCO AND VAPING SALE CHECK IN MENOMINEE – YouTube