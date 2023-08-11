24th Annual Ore to Shore Mountain Bike Epic: Road Closures

With the 24th annual Ore to Shore Mountain Bike Epic underway on Saturday, August 12, there will be some road closures to allocate for the event.

City of Negaunee

For the City of Negaunee, Croix St. will be closed to traffic from Owassa to Birch St. corners and Owassa St. to Baldwin Ave. from 6-9AM and 9-9:15AM respectively.

On Baldwin Ave. and North Rd., there will be traffic controls from the Croix St./Baldwin Ave. intersection to 1/2 mile north of Kivela Rd. from 8:45-9:15Am.

Negaunee Township

As for the township, North Rd. will have 10:30AM-12:45PM traffic controls from the Negaunee Rod & Gun Club northbound for 3/8 miles.

Kivela Road traffic controls may cause slight delays from 8:45-9:15Am.

Downtown closings will occur from 9:30-10AM on Rail, St. Ann St., and New Buffalo Rd.

Business M-28 traffic controls at the snowmobile trail crossing west of Jackson Park will be in effect from 9:45-10:15AM.

Traffic controls will be in place from 9:15-10AM and 10:45AM-1:30PM on County Road 510.

City of Ishpeming

At the IOHT/snowmobile trail, expect traffic controls from 9:45-10:15AM.

Downtown Ishpeming

7th St., Hematite and Lakeshore Dr., Washington St. and Cooper Lake Cutacross Rd. will all be impacted at around 9:45 Am for approximately 30 minutes.

Ishpeming Township

Woodland Dr., N. Westwood Dr. and CR585 will all hold traffic control from 10:15-11:15AM.

Deer Lake Rd. traffic controls will be in effect from 10:30AM-12:15Pm.

Marquette Township

Forestville Trail and Rd. will be in place from 9:30AM-3:45PM. Avoid this road throughout the majority of the early part of the day.

City of Marquette

Powder Mill Rd. will be closed at County Road 550 from 9AM-6PM.

Hawley St. will hold traffic controls from 8AM-5PM, with delays to be expected.

Wright and Pine St. will be closed from 6AM-6PM.

In Conclusion

While the closed roads may have detour routes available, it is still best to plan ahead. Expect heavy traffic control and several road closures to accomodate the bicyclers, and most of all, have patience and respect for the men and women in orange.