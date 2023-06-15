FATHER’S DAY COMEDY IN HANCOCK

HANCOCK – Frozen Squid Productions is bringing live, interactive stand-up comedy to Hancock on Father’s Day. The “Not Your Dad’s Jokes” Comedy Show features headliner Mike Ball and feature act Steve Kaz. The show will take place on Sunday, June 18 at 8 p.m. at Retro Rental & Repair on Quincy St.

Steve Kaz, a talented young comedian, will bring his high-energy comedic style to the stage. He has performed across the Midwest and won the Detroit Roast battle in 2021. Mike Ball, a nationally touring comedian, will also keep the audience laughing with his unique and in-your-face comedy style. He is known for his crowd interaction, guitar improv, and hilarious stories.

The show promises to be a fun night of comedy suitable for those aged 18 and above. Attend with your dad or come alone for a great evening of laughter. Tickets are available for purchase, offering a perfect way to spend Father’s Day and enjoy the growing comedy scene in the Keweenaw area.

