McBroom’s Tax Tribunal Proposals are Supported by Local Leaders and Gaining Bipartisan Support

While Houghton continues to work through the city’s budget, and prepare for the worst case scenario regarding the Walmart tax tribunal case. Leaders in Lansing are working toward fixing the dark store issue for Michigan communities. Recently Senator Ed McBroom introduced legislation to move these types of cases from the tax tribunal to local circuit courts, after hearing about issues communities in his district are facing.

“We’re looking at going to trial here in June. And the state legislature doesn’t move fast. For various reasons, one of them is a good reason. Because if they move too fast, that’s how you get bad legislation. I think this will certainly help things in the future. There’s a lot of effort, and a lot of interest now in Lansing, in this. And it’s my hope that they will close these loopholes and then figure out how to undo some of this damage. This crippling damage that’s been done to a lot of other communities. Which we might be a part of that club, coming this year.” – Eric Waara, City Manager, City of Houghton

Houghton City Manager, Eric Waara, is happy to see work in Lansing may help his community. In a recent visit to the copper country, Senator Ed McBroom says that the legislation has gained interest from both parties.

“Its getting a lot of attention, and I am getting a lot of commentary on it. And a lot of people from both sides of the issue, who are intrigued by the idea. I’ve spoken with the chairman of the committee and optimistic that she’s willing to give me a hearing, so those are good signs. We’ll see.” – Senator Ed McBroom, 38th District, Michigan State Senate

Bringing cases before a local judge is a key component of the senator’s proposals. Waara added that he thinks having a more local lens on dark store cases will help frame the impacts felt by communities.

“First of all having a judge looking at this. But then also, looking at those local impacts, and really being able to give it that local lens, I think is going to be important in that legislation. Hopefully there’s going to be more legislation, again which will help close that loophole in and of itself. And hopefully figure out how to right the ship.” – Eric Waara, City Manager, City of Houghton

Senator McBroom’s bill proposals to move dark store cases to the circuit court have been referred to the committee on finance, insurance and consumer protection. The committee is split five to three, democrats; and is headed by committee chair, Senator Mary Cavanagh from Michigan’s 6th district.