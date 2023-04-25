Dial Help to Host Puppy Parade in Support of Sexual Assault Victims Tomorrow in Hancock

Pets are some of the best listeners, and are always there for you when you need them. In the spirit of caring, and pets helping victims. Dial Help has invited the community to the Quincy Green in Hancock tomorrow for a Puppy parade in support of sexually assault victims during Sexual assault awareness month. Dial Help Sexual Assault Services Coordinator, Paige Setter-Hallwachs, says that assaults are just as common here in the Upper Peninsula as anywhere else in the county, making building supportive communities for victims very important to moving forward.

“Being sexually assaulted can be incredibly isolating. Statistics say, eight out of ten people know the person who sexually assaulted them. So it’s not the stranger danger, that most people grew up hearing about, and thinking about. And sexual assault awareness can be very difficult to talk about. And being able to bring your furry friend with you, who you know. Whoever’s listening, and has pets, but our pets are really a good emotional support for all of us. So being able to have our pets , while we’re also talking about this really difficult topic, it really helps. And it really helps draw people to the event.” Paige Setter-Hallwachs, Sexual Assault Services Coord., Dial Help

Dial Help’s Sexual Assualt Awareness Puppy Parade encourages residents to join in an evening of relaxation, and support. The Puppy Parade begins at 5 pm tomorrow on the Quincy Green in Hancock. Setter-Hallwachs says that attendees can stop by anytime during the two hour parade, and pick up resources, meet neighbors supportive of sexual assault victims and play with plenty of pups. You can also pick up a free puppy parade bandana for your pet at the event or by stopping in at the Dial Help office in Houghton