Copper Country Great Start Collaborative Hosts Spring Fling in Baraga Tomorrow

1 day ago Thomas Fournier

The Baraga County Spring Fling will bring together many of the areas non-profit organizations, and community groups to share in some fun with local families. The Copper Country Great Start Collaborative has organized the Spring Fling event, to help encourage community involvement, especially with kids and young people from the region. The spring fling will even have games, giveaways, and plenty of fun for families. Those interested in attending the great start collaborative event will meet at the Niiwin Akeaa Campus gym. The Baraga County Spring Fling will run from 11 am to 2 pm tomorrow in baraga. For more information call 906 482 9365.

Event Details

