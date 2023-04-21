Recycling Events Celebrate Earth Day in Towns Throughout the Copper Country

Tomorrow is Earth Day, which celebrates the great planet we live on. Many people over the weekend will take part in various conservation, clean up or education events to learn more about our changing environment. Out in the Copper Country there are a couple of different events local residents can join in on the fun at, including down at the Houghton pier with the city and the Copper Country Recycling Initiative. Residents who plan to attend will help with a variety of nearby beautification and cleanup projects. The earth day clean up with the city of Houghton and CCRI will begin at 10 am tomorrow at the Houghton downtown pier.

A second recycling event will also take plce tomorrow in the copper country, right down the road on M-26. Koppers will host an e waste recycling event at their Hubbell plant. There are not many opportunities to recycle old television sets, or computers in the region. And those older consumer electronics can wreck havoc on ecosystems if not properly recycled. Process Engineer, Cody Woodbury, helped to organize the e waste event this year, and says that there is always a need within the community to recycle old electronics.

The koppers e waste recycling event will begin at 9 am tomorrow, and run until 4 pm at their plant location in Hubbell. The Koppers employees volunteering during the event will even help unload vehicles that have a large number of recyclable items.

Visit Keweenaw, City of Houghton, CCRI Earth Day Event in Downtown Houghton

Koppers E Waste Recycling Event