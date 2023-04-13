Western Upper Peninsula Residents are Taking Advantage of the MIHOPE Program

Not long ago the Michigan State Housing Development Authority started up the MIHOPE program to help Michigan residents make energy efficiency improvements to their homes. The program is already making a major impact on different areas of the state. And the western Upper Peninsula is certainly taking advantage of the incredible program. The Western Upper Peninsula Planning and Development Region (WUPPDR) has worked with a large number of residents already with the Michigan housing opportunities promoting energy efficiency program (MIHOPE). And has already awarded 19 recipients.

“And, so this program has impacted a number of people in these four counties. Currently we have 19 recipients. That we chose in January, through a lottery system, based on the number of applicants we received in each of those four counties. Approximately 155 applicants. And I believe that’s the most from any one agency in the state.” – Lisa McKenzie, Assistant Regional Planner, Western Upper Peninsula Planning and Development Region

Households can qualify for the MIHOPE program fairly easily. That’s because the program is accessible to homeowners within 300 percent of the federal poverty level. Western Upper Peninsula Planning and Development Region has chosen to help homeowners with specific repair and rehabilitation projects. But there are other agencies in the region, who are working with homeowners on other projects.

“And we chose to do owner occupied single family homes. And we are also only doing furnaces, roofs, windows, insulation, and water heaters, as part of our program. The full program actually encompasses more. And the program runs, and funds have to be expended by 2026. So the application is currently open. They’re not processing anymore applications until July. But they will be processed, if the application reaches MSHDA. So if you put an application in, it will be considered. And it’s a great opportunity.” – Lisa McKenzie, Assistant Regional Planner, Western Upper Peninsula Planning and Development Region

The MIHOPE program is still accepting applications from qualified residents. Though the next round of funding will be award sometime around July. You can find more information and links to MSHDA, and the MIHOPE program below. As well as information about WUPPDR’s involvement.

