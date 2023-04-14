Western Upper Peninsula Warns of Sewage Contaminated Flood Waters in Western Region

The Western Upper Peninsula Health Department has additionally warned the region of contaminated flood waters. The department is encouraging residents of Baraga, Houghton Keweenaw, Gogebic, and Ontonagon counties, to avoid unnecessary contact with flood waters. As flood waters may contain sewage and other contaminants. Combined sewer systems are common throughout the region, and are designed to collect rainwater runoff, sewage, and industrial waste in the same network of pipes. The health department also warns homeowners with flooded basements to take extra precautions to ensure safety. And homes with a private well should inspect for floodwater contact. Contact the Western Upper Peninsula health Department with any questions at 906 482 7382.

