Finlandia Board of Trustees Votes to Officially Dissolve the University, Shares Education and Employment Fair Details

Finlandia’s board of trustees officially voted to dissolve the institution after the semester ends yesterday. Officials have made contact with experienced legal consul, and the Office of the Attorney General of Michigan to begin the wind down process.

Finlanida University President Timothy Pinnow and the university’s board of trustees stated they worked throughout the year to find a viable solution to keep the school going, but were unsuccessful. University leadership says the decision based on the institution’s financial challenges, and the changing demographics of students seeking higher education.

As the university works to wind down operations, they plan to set up career and education fairs for faculty and students. A Teach and Transfer fair with 20 other universities, will take place on March 20th. An employment fair for FinnU staff will take place the following day.

