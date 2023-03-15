Finlandia Board of Trustees Votes to Officially Dissolve the University, Shares Education and Employment Fair Details

2 days ago Thomas Fournier

Finlandia’s board of trustees officially voted to dissolve the institution after the semester ends yesterday. Officials have made contact with experienced legal consul, and the Office of the Attorney General of Michigan to begin the wind down process.

Finlanida University President Timothy Pinnow and the university’s board of trustees stated they worked throughout the year to find a viable solution to keep the school going, but were unsuccessful. University leadership says the decision based on the institution’s financial challenges, and the changing demographics of students seeking higher education.

As the university works to wind down operations, they plan to set up career and education fairs for faculty and students. A Teach and Transfer fair with 20 other universities, will take place on March 20th. An employment fair for FinnU staff will take place the following day.

Teach Out and Transfer Fair Information

FinnU Employment Fair Information

More Stories

Residents Protest Walmart as the Property Tax Dispute Returns to the Public Eye in Houghton County

8 hours ago Thomas Fournier

Houghton County Commission Tables UP Environmental Heath Code to Next Month

8 hours ago Thomas Fournier

906 Adventure Team Keeps Wheels Turning

1 day ago Ben Talarico

Keweenaw Bay Indian Community Chief Judge William Jondreau Passes Away at Age 55

2 days ago Thomas Fournier

Work in Transition Speaker Series will Explore the Evolving Workplace

2 days ago Thomas Fournier

National Security Agency Recognizes Michigan Tech’s College of Computing as a Center for Academic Excellence in Cyber Defense

3 days ago Thomas Fournier

You may have missed

Residents Protest Walmart as the Property Tax Dispute Returns to the Public Eye in Houghton County

8 hours ago Thomas Fournier

Houghton County Commission Tables UP Environmental Heath Code to Next Month

8 hours ago Thomas Fournier

906 Adventure Team Keeps Wheels Turning

1 day ago Ben Talarico

Finlandia Board of Trustees Votes to Officially Dissolve the University, Shares Education and Employment Fair Details

2 days ago Thomas Fournier

Keweenaw Bay Indian Community Chief Judge William Jondreau Passes Away at Age 55

2 days ago Thomas Fournier