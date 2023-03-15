Keweenaw Bay Indian Community Chief Judge William Jondreau Passes Away at Age 55

2 days ago Thomas Fournier

William W. "Bill" Jondreau

Keweenaw Bay Indian Community Chief Judge William Bill Jondreau has passed away at the age of 55. Yesterday KBIC Tribal Council President, Doreen Blaker, announced that Judge Jondreau died this past Monday. Throughout his career, Jondreau served the Keweenaw bay Indian community in many capacities, and was heavily involved in other community groups around the area. He also served his community with the Baraga Fire Department and as a member of the Baraga School Board.

“He coached little league for many years, and youth basketball. And he volunteered his time to numerous community activities, events and organizations. We will see you again.” – Doreen Blaker, Tribal Council President, Keweenaw Bay Indian Community

Jondreau is an alumni of the Baraga school system and Northern Michigan University. He is survived by a loving family, two sons and his granddaughter. Funeral services are being coordinated by the Reid Funreral Services Chapel, L’Anse.

More Stories

Residents Protest Walmart as the Property Tax Dispute Returns to the Public Eye in Houghton County

8 hours ago Thomas Fournier

Houghton County Commission Tables UP Environmental Heath Code to Next Month

8 hours ago Thomas Fournier

906 Adventure Team Keeps Wheels Turning

1 day ago Ben Talarico

Finlandia Board of Trustees Votes to Officially Dissolve the University, Shares Education and Employment Fair Details

2 days ago Thomas Fournier

Work in Transition Speaker Series will Explore the Evolving Workplace

2 days ago Thomas Fournier

National Security Agency Recognizes Michigan Tech’s College of Computing as a Center for Academic Excellence in Cyber Defense

3 days ago Thomas Fournier

You may have missed

Residents Protest Walmart as the Property Tax Dispute Returns to the Public Eye in Houghton County

8 hours ago Thomas Fournier

Houghton County Commission Tables UP Environmental Heath Code to Next Month

8 hours ago Thomas Fournier

906 Adventure Team Keeps Wheels Turning

1 day ago Ben Talarico

Finlandia Board of Trustees Votes to Officially Dissolve the University, Shares Education and Employment Fair Details

2 days ago Thomas Fournier

Keweenaw Bay Indian Community Chief Judge William Jondreau Passes Away at Age 55

2 days ago Thomas Fournier