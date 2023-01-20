Giving Tuesday 2022 Raises Over 850,000 Dollars for Copper Country Non-Profits

For six years in a row the communities of the Copper Country, and friends from near and far, have surpassed donations for the Portage Health Foundation’s Giving Tuesday campaign from the previous year. The 2022 Giving Tuesday campaign, raised close to fifty percent more than last year, totaling 859,136 dollars. The Portage Health Foundation’s Giving Tuesday, is humbling for their staff, and shows how much pride residents have in the groups supporting their communities.

“One of the things, going back to it, we want to be an ambassador to some extent for our non-profit community. And help share that story, and help tell their story in the success and the work that they’re doing. And I think that has really resonated with our community. Not only to be able to learn more about the work their partners are doing in the community. But then, also to have, a conduit, a vehicle like the Portage Health Foundation, to know that all the money is being audited. And every penny is accounted for. And to make sure that the money is going where they want it to go, from a donors perspective.” – Kevin Store, Executive Director, Portage Health Foundation

26 non-profits from Baraga, Houghton, Keweenaw, and Ontonagon counties benefited from this year’s donations to Giving Tuesday. In recent days PHF’s Executive Director, Kevin Store, and Marketing Director, Michael Babcock, have traveled around the region to drop off donations. Store included how emotional the deliveries can get, sharing that yesterday included a special moment with the Friends of the Porkies.

“Sally Berman had me nearly in tears today. It was just really nice to connect with her again, I haven’t had a chance to talk with Sally for a couple of years. And it was just really neat to hear her perspective, not only on the work that the foundation is doing, but different ways that this event has benefited and touched her and that community. Those are those little moments that make this a really cool job, and I’m really thankful to be a part of that.” – Kevin Store, Executive Director, Portage Health Foundation

The Portage Health Foundation will continue delivering donations over the next week. The community support this year will significantly aid non profits throughout the region accomplish projects, continue offering free or low cost services and much more for the Copper Country. Thank you to everyone who donated to Giving Tuesday 2022.

You can read up more on the foundation’s 2022 Giving Tuesday campaign on their website, here.