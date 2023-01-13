Lumi Revel: A CopperDog Film Premieres Tomorrow at the Calumet Theater

Soon enough howling dogs and their mushers will return to Calumet for the start of the CopperDog 150. But before then the race typically holds community events to help raise awareness for the race, and offer some fun during those gray cloudy winter days. Tomorrow Calumet will play host to a film premiere, and dog sled rides in the park.

The film Lumi Revel; a CopperDog Film, produced by Brockit Inc., is a year in the making showcase of the spirit of the CopperDog Race. The film documents the work passion, and drive of the teams who run the race each year and the communities who put on the race. There are dog sled rides in Agassiz Park that will run from 2 to 4 pm, and a warm up event from 4to 6pm at the Shute’s Saloon sponsored by Iron Fish Distillery. The Film will premiere at 6pm at the Calumet Theater, following collaboration reveal between Iron Fish Distillery and Keweenaw Coffee Works. The collaborative project will highlight the spirit of the CopperDog and will benefit the Calumet Theater. For those looking to get involved with the volunteer side of the CopperDog Race, volunteer registration is now open, find more information at copperdog150.com.

Below you will find some information shared with us, by CopperDog 150 Volunteer Director, Krissy Kovachich, regarding different volunteer opportunities, and for those who have already signed up for positions with the race.

Crossing Guards – Help to create a safe crossing where the trail intersects a road or snowmobile trail.

Timers – Records times and bib numbers at crossing to track racers progress and make sure no one is off course.

Bag Checkers – Checks items in a bag carried by mushers against a list of wilderness survival supplies.

Snow Fence Installation / Banner Installation Carries, unrolls, and sets up snow fence along 5th street in Calumet.

Remove Snow Fence / Remove Banners

Snow Road Security Guards – Help to create safe crossings for pedestrians along 5th St during the start of the race.

Dog Handlers– Helps lead dog teams up to or away from the start/finish at each checkpoint. This is a very physical job, particularly at the start on Friday night!

I’ll also be looking for Crossing Coordinators again this year so if you’re interested in being a coordinator please contact me to let me know.

What are the responsibilities of a Crossing Coordinator? They are as follows:

1) You are the point person to pick up and return the supplies for your crossing –

-bibs

-snow fence (if your crossing requires fencing)

-timing sheets (if your crossing has timers)

2) Once you arrive at your crossing, 15 minutes ahead of the scheduled time, call the number you will have been given for command central to let them know your crossing is fully staffed

3) Provide me your cell phone number so I can easily reach you for updates and changes

Please note that if you were able to sign up on the website prior to today, please review what you had signed up for as changes were still being made, your position may/may not be there and timing may be different.