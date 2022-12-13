Room at the Inn to Use County Grant for Essential Infrastructure

MARQUETTE, MI – For seven years room at the inn has provided shelter to the un-housed in Alger and Marquette counties. Over the years they’ve grow from providing shelter for three guests to a regular capacity of 30. When the weather drops below 20 degrees Fahrenheit they can host up to 45 guests.

Room at the Inn doesn’t just offer shelter. Current guests staying at the Warming Center are able to obtain free meals, access laundry, use the showers, make phone calls, send mail, and more. If you are currently or are at-risk of being homeless, please call our shelter intake line E: 906-458-4949 for more information.

Because winter housing is a critical service offered by room at the inn, their priority project will be to replace their boiler. Krygier says the plan is to have the new boiler installed by next winter.

While the county grant will go a long way towards updating essential infrastructure within the shelter, room at the inn also relies on community support.

During the month of December provisions of Marquette is collecting winter apparel of all kinds for shelter guests.

And at Richardson Jewelers you can get a wrapped gift from their giving tree with a donation of $10 that goes directly to room at the inn.

For more information or donation and volunteer opportunities, visit their website.