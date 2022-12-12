D.J. Jacobetti Home for Veterans Releases 2022 Holiday Wish-list

21 hours ago Joni Anderson

MARQUETTE, MI – The D.J. Jacobetti Home for Veterans is seeking monetary donations for their Life Enrichment Fund. The Fund is used to improve the quality of life for members. Donations can be made online or by sending a check to the Home at 425 Fisher St. Marquette, MI 49855. Checks must indicate the fund designation “Life Enrichment” in the memo section of the Check.

The Home is also asking for seasonal clothing, personal care items, and more. A link to the full list of requested items can be found below.

MVHDJJ Wish List December 2022

More Stories

Texas Tenors Cancel Remain Tour Dates, Including Calumet Theatre Tomorrow Night

22 hours ago Thomas Fournier

Rehabilitation for Trail #3 Connecting Lake Linden and Dollar Bay Will Begin in Spring

22 hours ago Thomas Fournier

Hubbell VFW Post 4624 Recognizes the English Writing Skills of Lake Linden’s Students

4 days ago Thomas Fournier

Mandy Lounibos Picked to Fill Remaining Seat on Hancock’s City Council

5 days ago Thomas Fournier

Holiday Hoopla Online Silent Auction Ending Soon, In-Person Fundraiser is Ready for Tomorrow Night

6 days ago Thomas Fournier

Judge Allie Greeleaf Maldonado Picked for Court of Appeals Seat, First Tribal Citizen in State History Appointed to Role

6 days ago Thomas Fournier

You may have missed

D.J. Jacobetti Home for Veterans Releases 2022 Holiday Wish-list

21 hours ago Joni Anderson

Texas Tenors Cancel Remain Tour Dates, Including Calumet Theatre Tomorrow Night

22 hours ago Thomas Fournier

Rehabilitation for Trail #3 Connecting Lake Linden and Dollar Bay Will Begin in Spring

22 hours ago Thomas Fournier

Hubbell VFW Post 4624 Recognizes the English Writing Skills of Lake Linden’s Students

4 days ago Thomas Fournier

Mandy Lounibos Picked to Fill Remaining Seat on Hancock’s City Council

5 days ago Thomas Fournier