D.J. Jacobetti Home for Veterans Releases 2022 Holiday Wish-list

MARQUETTE, MI – The D.J. Jacobetti Home for Veterans is seeking monetary donations for their Life Enrichment Fund. The Fund is used to improve the quality of life for members. Donations can be made online or by sending a check to the Home at 425 Fisher St. Marquette, MI 49855. Checks must indicate the fund designation “Life Enrichment” in the memo section of the Check.

The Home is also asking for seasonal clothing, personal care items, and more. A link to the full list of requested items can be found below.

MVHDJJ Wish List December 2022