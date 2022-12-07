Holiday Hoopla Online Silent Auction Ending Soon, In-Person Fundraiser is Ready for Tomorrow Night

The holiday hoopla might be this Thursday but silent auction bids are open. Last Friday the silent auction to support the PHF – KEDA CTE scholarship program officially opened for bids. Some big ticket items up for auction includes, Michigan Tech Huskies Hockey tickets, maple wood outdoor furniture, Upper Peninsula wall art, and other desirable gifts.

“A couple of big things I’ve seen on there are a picnic table, some lounging chairs. There’s always a good fire pit or wood holder. I’m excited to see all of the pieces that come. It’s great to see the community support over the years. And to see the commitment to raising these funds to support these local trades scholarships. And it’s important for our community to have these trades continue.” – Katie Schlief, Keweenaw Chamber of Commerce

The PHF-KEDA CTE scholarship program awards a scholarship to a graduating senior to explore technical career opportunities. The program supports one senior from each high school in Baraga, Houghton, Keweenaw and Ontonagon counties. Previous editions of the program have awarded seniors a 1,000 dollar scholarship toward technical career training.

The Holiday Hoopla is this Thursday at the Bonfire in Houghton. Doors for the event open at 6 pm. The Bonfire in Houghton is located at 408 E. Montezuma Avenue. Interested in viewing the online silent auction, click the link here. Find ticket and event information here.