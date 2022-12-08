Mandy Lounibos Picked to Fill Remaining Seat on Hancock’s City Council

Hancock has named Mandy Lounibos to fill the final empty seat on the city council. Lounibos fills Michael Lancour’s term. Lancour had dropped out of the city election, but was not able to be removed from the ballot prior to Election Day. Following the state’s procedure, Hancock’s council held interviews with Lounibos and two other candidates, earlier this week.

“I mean, I’m not saying it’s not special to be born here. But I chose to be here. I am choosing to stay here. And I think as Margarete described, that’s the feeling I get when I get off the plane at the airport. One of my core values is public service. I feel like its my duty to share my gifts and talents. And be of service to my neighbors.” – Mandy Lounibos, during candidate interviews Tuesday night

Lounibos moved with her family to Hancock in 2011, and works in health care. During her interview she spoke about her experience with healthcare, and how it may aid decision making by the city. Last night Lounibos was nominated to her position by Councilor Lisa McKenzie. During her interview Lounibos struck a chord with McKenize through her message to the councilor.

“She’s got a lot of work ethic. Quiet, soft spoken, no agenda. I think she would be a really good fit to get things done through council. And yesterday, at the end the two people who stood up in support of Zack (Osbourne), had and as we all agree sustainability is important. They came up to her, and I could hear, and they had said that they wish she would have run…” – Lisa McKenzie, Hancock City Councilor

The council then voted in favor of Lounibos, ending in a vote of 4 to 2, with Mayor LaBine and Councilor Warstler acting as dissenting votes. Lounibos was additionally sworn into her role with the city last night. Ahead of Hancock’s December 8th deadline to fill the position. Lounibos will sit on the Hancock City Council with her term ending in November 2024.