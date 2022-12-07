Copper Country Senior Meals Launches Holiday Cookie Box Fundraiser

HANCOCK, MI – Copper Country Senior Meals is selling Holiday Cookie Boxes in a fundraiser from Monday December 5th to Sunday December 11th. The cookies will be prepared by Senior Meals staff and come in seasonal boxes.

There are two Cookie Boxes available, the Gourmet Cookie Box and the Bakers Dozen Cookie Box.

The Gourmet Cookie Box includes Lemon White Chocolate cookies, Butter Pecan Toffee cookies, Carmel Apple cookies, Ghirardelli Peppermint Bark, Chocolate Fudge, Cherry Bon-Bons, Sugar cookies and a bonus surprise.

The Bakers Dozen Box includes Sugar cookies, Ginger Snap cookies, Cranberry Chocolate cookies, Snicker-doodle cookies, Pretzel Delights, Mexican Wedding cookies, and a surprise.

The Cookie Boxes will be ready to pick up on Monday December 19th at the Copper Country Senior Meals office. Customers who live within 5 miles of the office can choose to have their cookies delivered.

To order a Cookie Box Click Here