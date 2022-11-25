Small Business Saturday in the Copper Country

Today is black Friday and there’s no doubt that shoppers have been filling shop floors around the area looking for some great deals. Here in the copper country there’s far more than big box stores that many local people are proud to go to for their holiday needs. Tomorrow is small business Saturday, and the Keweenaw chamber of commerce has been hard at work collecting different businesses holiday deal into a handy coupon book for the local shopping holiday.

“All the local businesses are holding merchandise sales, and on purchases for goods, some different discount. Local eatery’s are even offering like half off appetizers, buy one get one free. Or even getting in on the gift certificate program.” Katie Schlief, Keweenaw Chamber of Commerce

From the Houghton and Hancock nearby the keweenaw chamber of commerce’s office, to up in Calumet, there are seventy storefronts with unique gift ideas. There are even a few restaurants for shoppers can stop by and refuel before their next deal of the day.

“These businesses are essential to our local community. And they are worth supporting. And all of these small purchases really make a big difference. SOme of the coupons are valid, just saturday. But some do go into the holiday season.” Katie Schlief, Keweenaw Chamber of Commerce

Most shops throughout the copper country will open around 10 am and deals will go all day. Stop by the keweenaw chamber of commerce’s office tomorrow morning from 9 am to 11 am to pick up a coupon booklet and some refreshment before heading out. Fill up on deals and meals this small business Saturday in the keweenaw peninsula this holiday shopping season. The keweenaw chamber of commerce is located just before getting into downtown Houghton, at 902 college avenue.