Meet the Organizations with Giving Tuesday: Keweenaw Family Resource Center – Home of the Treehouse Indoor Playground

Giving Tuesday with the Portage Health foundation is tomorrow and there are just a few more groups we have yet to meet. The Keweenaw Family Resource Center – Home of the Treehouse Indoor Playground, has engaged with the annual day of giving since it’s inception. The donations to their non-profit have regularly gone to help support the Resource Center’s Treehouse Indoor Playground offer free and low cost options for family’s searching for child care. The Indoor tree house is well known throughout the region for their programs and space for kids to play.

“There isn’t grants, or other funding available necessarily to run the treehouse indoor playground. And so, a lot of our donations go to help support that. So that, has allowed us to offer, a cost of six dollars a day for an entire family to come in and play. And then offer to low income military families, and children with special needs free access to the building.” – Iola Brubaker, Executive Director, Keweenaw Family Resource Center Home of the Treehouse Indoor Playground

The Keweenaw Family Resource Center – Home of the Treehouse Indoor Playground, offers a number of child care programs and services beyond their indoor tree house. Find out more about those programs, services, and volunteer opportunities on their website. The portage Health Foundation’s Giving Tuesday campaign plans to match the first 200,000 dollars raised for all 26 non-profits participating this year. Find out more information on all of the Copper Country non profits on the Giving Tuesday website.