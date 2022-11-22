Share in a Thanksgiving Day Feast with Little Brothers Friends of the Elderly

In just one week friends and families will start to gather around together and share a great Thanksgiving feast. Though for some seniors in the area, finding a place to go or friends to be around can be difficult. And that is why the little brothers friends of the elderly are excited to bring back their annual Thanksgiving day meals. Each dinner plate will come with all of the fixings, that one can desire. And there will even be a chance to join in fellowship with friends and strangers in the area.

“Top notch meal, we take a lot of pride in our food. And for those coming to the dinner, it’s always a festive atmosphere. We have flowers on the tables, we have entertainment for people to enjoy. We have our volunteers there, and they are wonderful. And they’re there to greet people and make everyone feel at home. I think that’s just a special part of Little Brothers, that’s so important. But people getting the home delivered meals will get the same meal. it’s an abundance of food, they get a cold tray, they get a hot tray with their meal. Some extra goodies. So I think it’s all about quality and making a special for our friends.” – Cathy Cass – Aten, Executive Director, Little Brothers Friends of the Elderly

Little Brothers Thanksgiving dinner is always well attended and their hot meal deliveries are nearly full. For those planning on attending one of the groups meal sites, there are a few throughout the copper country, and even in Marquette.

“So, our hot meal deliveries happen throughout the five counties. But we also have an opportunity to sit down at a sit down dinner. in each county. So we have Marquette. And in Houghton County we have Calumet, Hancock, and Houghton. And then we have Ontonagon and Baraga. Which are also sit down and hot meal delivery sites.” – Cathy Cass – Aten, Executive Director, Little Brothers Friends of the Elderly

Little Brothers Friends of the Elderly are nearly ready to spread some holiday joy this week. Thursday, for thanksgiving, the group plans to bring seniors together for a nice meal and fellowship. There are a number of meal delivery and in person meal sites throughout the copper country and in Marquette. Little Brothers is seeking a few more volunteers to help at some specific sites. The group needs multiple volunteers for one of their largest meal sites, St Ignatius in Houghton. The group is seeking cooks, delivery drivers, and volunteers who will help serve meals to seniors. Other sites still in need of volunteers are their locations in the Calumet area. If you are interested in volunteering this Thanksgiving and joining Copper Country seniors for a fun and delicious meal, contact the Little Brothers Friends of the Elderly office in Hancock, at 906 482-6944. Volunteers should expect to help at their meal site for a few hours. Contact LBFE for more information on volunteering, meal opportunities, and Thanksgiving meal deliveries.