C.R. England Trucking Acknowledges Employee Involved in L’Anse Semi Accident

C.R. England trucking has acknowledged Dawaun Johnson as an employee of their company in a statement to our station today. Johnson was involved with last week’s semi truck accident and resulting gas station fire in L’Anse. After crashing into the holiday gas station, the resulting explosion and fire killed 43 year old Allan Dantes Junior. A second person, a female holiday station employee, was rushed to Baraga County Memorial Hospital for treatment to injuries she had sustained while inside the building. Johnson has been released after posting bail on his 100,000 dollar bond. C.R. England also extended their condolences to those involved and harmed in the incident. The company says they plan to work with and fully cooperate with local law enforcement departments. C.R. England trucking’s headquarters is in Salt Lake City, Utah, and owns a number of truck driving schools throughout the country.

Read the company’s statement below;

C.R. England Trucking can confirm the name of the driver and the equipment is owned by C.R. England. We express our condolences to all who were involved and we’re working diligently with local law enforcement authorities in their investigation.